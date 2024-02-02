Expand / Collapse search
SF man charged in December double stabbing that killed 1

By Kiley Russell
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man is facing the possibility of life in prison after being charged in connection with a double stabbing in the city's South of Market neighborhood that left a woman injured and a man dead in December.   

Dennis James Duree, 39, was charged on Jan. 16 with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon for the Dec. 28, 2023 stabbing.   

The attack, which took place a little after 5:30 a.m. near Mission and Washburn streets, killed 45-year-old Brandon Mitchell and injured a 38-year-old woman, police said.   

Duree has been held without bail since his Jan. 11 arrest, and despite the fact that he remains in custody, he has refused to come to court for his scheduled arraignment eight times, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.   

His next arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.   

Neither police nor prosecutors have said what they believe led to the stabbing.