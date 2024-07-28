San Francisco's marathon is good for the city's reputation worldwide

Due to cooler weather, the San Francisco Marathon, half-marathon, and three other associated running events are a magnet for serious runners from all over the Bay, the West, and the world.

Though overcast and brisk weather is not ideal for later-in-the-day tourists, for runners, it is one of the best places in the nation to have such perfect conditions,

"I think the cold weather is better instead of warm weather because it's better to breathe and not to be super sweaty," said runner Grazi Freizas from Irvine.

"You warm up after a mile or two, and you get right into it. It's perfect weather, as long as the winds stay down; really good," said Teddy Arnold from Tampa, Florida.

San Francisco's marathon is the only one in the nation that happens in July.

"Yes, the weather is perfect; perfect to do this event. So. I'm excited to do it," said Juan Castro from Peru in South America.

It's not only a perfect weather location, it is one of the most challenging marathons due to the constantly changing topography runners must negotiate.

Very wisely, there are five races: three miles, six miles, 13 miles, 25 miles, and the ultra 31-miler. The idea centers around the runners and the fun they're having, but it's a party for the city, most positively.

All these visitors from the rest of the nation and the world are a huge benefit to Bay Area tourism as they send very positive messages back about the beauty and charms of San Francisco.

"I think something like this is great…this brings everyone to explore the city and admire," said Lara Taniguchi.

"I'm from Peru and I'm running this. So, I'm pretty sure this is a big event to get all the people together," said Castro.

"We really enjoy San Francisco. We were here three years ago, and I wanted to run across this bridge. I think San Francisco is very beautiful," said Arnold.

In 2028 when we have the 50th San Francisco Marathon, no doubt many of the youngest participants who ran it a half-century ago will return to bookend their San Francisco Marathon experiences.

The more positive things the city does for its own folks and folks from all over the world, especially the tourist trade, will be a great benefit moving forward.