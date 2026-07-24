SF Marathon: Planned road closures and Muni changes

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The Brief The San Francisco Marathon is being held on Sunday, July 26. The event will feature multiple races over the course of the weekend. Residents and commuters should expect delays and road closures on Saturday and Sunday.



The World Cup is over, but San Francisco isn’t done with major sporting events just yet. The San Francisco Marathon is being run on July 26, and residents and commuters should be prepared for road closures.

Over 30,000 runners are expected at the starting line at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, but there will be events held throughout the weekend. The race route will wend its way across San Francisco and Golden Gate Bridge to Fort Baker and back.

The weekend will also feature a 5K race and an Ultra marathon on Saturday, at 8 a.m. and 10:15 p.m. respectively. Sunday will also feature two half-marathons at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., a 10K at 7:15 a.m. and a 5K at 9 a.m.

Street closures will go into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday night, and will be in place until 3 p.m. on Sunday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced.

"We have a strong track record delivering service dedicated for special events in San Francisco, and as we prepare for these events every year, we're ready to move people to and form where they need to be. The unprecedented volume of traffic that caused gridlock on the Fourth of July was an anomaly constraining Muni service delivery," the SFMTA said in a statement. "Public transit is the most affordable and reliable choice for all special events in San Francisco."

Big picture view:

Spectacular views

The San Francisco Marathon is one of the premier marathons on the West Coast, largely because the race route covers so many landmarks.

"The spectacular view, in the morning. You get to run across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, you can't beat that," runner Randy Shirley said. "If you run it you'll see people taking selfies, taking viedos and so on."

In addition to the scenic views along the route, the city's hilly geography is also part of the draw.

"I heard it's really challenging," runner Brisa Garcia, said. "I think challenging myself is something that motivates me."

Organizers say about 70% of runners are from the Bay Area. The event pumps more than $50 million into the local economy.

Local perspective:

The race route

Multiple road closures ahead of the race are making runners and residents alike plan for the weekend well ahead of the event.

"I think we're walking to the start line, and then I think we're just going to go with it after," Garcia said.

Marathon participants will start their run at the Ferry Building. The route stretches north along the Embarcadero and through North Beach and the Marina before crossing the Golden Gate Bridge. Runners will double back across the bridge and into the Presidio, then Golden Gate Park, Haight Ashbury, the Lower Haight, the Mission Potrero Hill and Dogpatch, before finishing at Rincon Park.

The Golden Gate Bridge will still be open to traffic during the race, and the sidewalks will be open for use: the east side bridge sidewalk will open at 9 a.m. to bikes and pedestrians, the west side bridge sidewalk will open at 10 a.m. to bikes only.

What we know:

Saturday Road Closures:

Embarcadero between Folsom and Washington Streets

Sunday Road Closures:

From 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound Embarcadero between King Street and Broadway

King Street between 3rd Street and northbound Embarcadero

Steuart Street between Howard Street and southerly Terminus

Howard Street between the Embarcadero and Spear Street (local access allowed on Howard and Steuart Streets)

Southbound Embarcadero between Broadway and 3rd Street

Eastbound Washington Street between Drumm Street and Embarcadero

Embarcadero between Broadway and Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street between The Embarcadero and westerly terminus

Van Ness between North Point Street and Northerly terminus

Westbound Beach Street between Marina Boulevard and Baker Street

Haight Street between Stanyan and Buchanan Streets

Scott Street between Haight and Waller Streets

Waller Street between Scott and Buchanan Streets

Buchanan Street between Haight and Market Streets

Hermann Street between Buchanan and Laguna Streets

Duboce Avenue between Market and Guerrero Streets

From 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Spear Street between Howard and Folsom Streets

From 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Westbound Beach Street between The Embarcadero and Polk Street

Polk Street between Beach Street and North Point

Westbound North Point between Polk Street and Van Ness

Southbound Van Ness between North Point and Bay Street

Westbound Bay Street between Van Ness and Laguna Street

Northbound Laguna Street between Bay and Laguna Streets

Howard Street between The Embarcadero and Spear Street

Spear Street between Howard and Harrison Streets

Jefferson Street between The Embarcadero and Leavenworth Street

Westbound Beach Street between Leavenworth Street and The Embarcadero

From 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Folsom Street between The Embarcadero and Spear Street

Spear Street between Folsom and Harrison Streets

Harrison Street between Spear and Main Streets

Main Street between Harrison and Bryant Streets

Bryant Street between Main Street and The Embarcadero

Northbound Embarcadero between Broadway and Beach Street

Grant Street between North Point Street and The Embarcadero

Westbound North Point between Grant Street and The Embarcadero

Spear Street between Howard and Folsom Streets

Dig deeper:

The following Muni routes will face delays, reroutes or cancellations:

F Market and Wharves

N Owl

N Judah Bus

T Third Street Bus

6 Hays/Parnassus

7 Haight/Noriega

8 Bayshore

12 Folsom/Pacific

15 Bayview Hunters Point Express

19 Polk

22 Fillmore

24 Divisadero

27 Bryant

29 Sunset

30 Stockton

33 Ashbury/18th Street

37 Corbett

39 Coit

43 Masonic

44 O'Shaughnessy

55 Dogpatch