San Francisco's Great Highway to be transformed into a park with Prop K's passage

Proposition K, the plan to close a portion of the Great Highway in San Francisco and turn it into a park, has won, but the debate isn't over.

After months of campaigning and days of counting ballots, San Francisco voters have said yes to Proposition K, closing a two-mile stretch of the Great Highway between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard and turning it into a park.

While city-wide Prop K passed with 54% of the vote, the majority of voters on the west side voted against it.

"I was kind of undecided for a while, and then I did vote no," said Sarah Guth. "I thought it was really interesting, I don't know if you've seen the map, it's like everybody who lives on this side of the city voted no, and everyone who lives in the downtown area voted yes."

Prop K opponents worried that it would drive 14,000 vehicles a day onto neighborhood streets.

Supporters of Proposition K say that traffic can be shifted to under-utilized roads in the neighborhood. But, also say now is the time to listen to those voices that opposed the proposition, and build consensus with neighbors while they build the new park.

"Whether you voted for or against Prop K, this coast is yours and the park will be yours," said Lucas Lux from the Yes on K campaign. "What we're really excited about is, now that we know that we will have a coastal park we can start the process of inviting everyone to the table about what improvements we'd like to see like to see there."

Richard Corriea who lives on the city's west side worked for the No on K campaign. He says those who voted against it appreciate the offer of a seat at the table. But he says the fact the measure was opposed by so many on the west side is an indication that the Sunset District supervisor who spearheaded the plan, Joel Engardio, is out of step with his constituents.

"But at the end of the day, the people that he represents, he failed to represent them," said Corriea. "So, that's an item on the table for next steps."

Supervisor Engardio said the proposition is a way to transform the west side, similar to the Embarcadero and the JFK Promenade. He said now is the time for everyone to work together- to see that the project is done right. That means including the voices of those who supported it and those who opposed it. "I want to work with them to find a way to find a solution because there are traffic solutions," said Supervisor Engardio. "People are worried about traffic. If we can get cars where they need to go, we can also have an amazing park that is good for the environment, good for local business and brings joy for generations."

The city has six months to get the process started of getting the state and environmental approvals to begin converting the portion of the Great Highway to a park. In the short term, at least, that means adding amenities to the area, such as park benches.

As for the long term, supporters of Proposition K say that's exactly why they want to hear everyone's voice to see how this space can be converted for years to come.

