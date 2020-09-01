SF police arrest man suspected of breaking into home, exposing himself to girl

A 33-year-old man is facing charges including false imprisonment and indecent exposure, accused of breaking and entering a home and exposing himself to a girl, police said.

On Thursday at about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a hot prowl burglary at a residence in the area of San Bruno and Silver avenues in San Francisco's Bayview District.

A girl at the residence told officers she was home and discovered an unknown man in the living room, exposing himself and engaging in sexual gratification. The suspect allegedly approached the girl in her bedroom and attempted to physically control her, according to police.

The girl informed officers she pushed her way past the suspect and escaped from the room, then called her father, who was not at home at the time, as well as contacted the police. Police said the girl's father returned home, confronted the suspect, and controlled him until officers arrived.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Leyacitonu Masaniai of San Francisco. Masaniai was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office charged Masaniai with first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, indecent exposure, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."