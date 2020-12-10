SF SantaCon called off, organizer urges people to stay home and be safe

The annual San Francisco pub crawl known as SantaCon usually attracts thousands of people in Santa suits to Union Square, but the organizer of the boozy event has canceled it this year due to the pandemic.

Tom DiBell, also known as Santa Tom, is literally begging people to stay home and be safe. But the holiday excuse to day drink and get a little sloppy in a sea of santas has always been a bit of an unofficial event.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

It was originally scheduled for December 12 and DiBell is worried santas will show up anyway, despite warnings from him and health officials.

He added that he will miss the children and the people who bring toys for the fire department toy drive, but said people should plan to come back December 11 next year.

Watch the latest KTVU newscast or see what we're streaming live: