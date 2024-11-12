San Francisco police sending out 'Dear John' letters to people captured soliciting prostitution

The San Francisco Police Department has started sending out "Dear John" letters targeting those who solicit sex in the city, viewing the issue as an economic challenge.

The department is trying to tackle the problem by addressing both the supply side — pimps and sex workers — and the demand side to deter customers from returning.

Residents in San Francisco's Mission District have voiced their concerns over the presence of sex workers and patrons for years.

Police have begun the "Dear John" letter program by mailing letters to the homes of those who solicit sex.

Chief Bill Scott of the San Francisco Police Department said, "We've sent out dozens of letters already. So, some people have gotten surprises in their mailboxes already."

The department has released a video explaining how the program works.

San Francisco leverages crime cameras to photograph sex workers, their patrons also known as "Johns", and notably, the license plates of the patrons' vehicles. These photos allow police to locate the vehicle owner's address and a "Dear John" letter goes out.

"They're anonymous, and we want to take that anonymity away," said Scott. "That's part of this program. You can call it shaming...When somebody gets a letter in the mail, this may cause some uncomfortable situations for people at home and that's what we want. We want them to stay away from these areas."

The department is asking for residents' cooperation in surveillancing the streets.

"What we're encouraging the public to do is try to get a picture of them, if you can do it safely," said Scott. "Our officers will also be doing the same thing."

These photos will also be used for the "Dear John" letters.

Officers will continue trying to stop pimps and sex workers.

"Human trafficking is a serious, serious problem in our society," said Scott. "People are victimized, people's lives are taken over and there's a lot of damage done both to the community and the people that are being trafficked."

Moreover, the police department plans to conduct undercover operations to bust Johns in the act, as part of a comprehensive approach to curbing the sex trade.