SF Unified to rename 44 schools; current monikers 'inappropriate'
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Unified District school board voted Tuesday night to rename 44 schools that they have found inappropriate.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the list includes George Washington High School because the former president owned slaves.
Also on the list: Lincoln High, because of Abraham Lincoln's federal treatment of Native Americans when he was president.
Each school has until this spring to suggest a new name.