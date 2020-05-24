SFFD to remain at Pier 45 through at least Monday

article

San Francisco Fire Department crews will remain on the scene of a Saturday four-alarm fire at Pier 45 through at least Monday, a fire department spokesman said.

"These units are tasked with making sure that flare-ups and hot spots stay out," SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said Sunday on social media. The fire department is working closely with the Port of San Francisco on "multiple topics" related to the fire, Baxter added.

One firefighter was injured fighting the fire, which was reported at 4:15 a.m. Saturday, and at least three tenants of the warehouse were displaced, fire officials said. The fire was under control by 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said. At one point flames threatened the SS Jeremiah O'Brien floating museum, but fire crews saved it from damage.

The fire damaged the underside of the pier, Baxter said Saturday, and the pier will be examined by the port officials for structural integrity.

Port of San Francisco officials said initial inspections started Sunday to determine the structural integrity of the pier and its structures. "Findings will be reported to the public," the Port said Sunday on social media. "Port tenants impacted by the fire will be kept informed and notified when safe to return."

Port officials also said Sunday that Pier 45 tenants affected by the fire have been connected with disaster relief resources through the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.