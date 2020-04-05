SFMTA announces major cuts to bus service starting Monday

article

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is finalizing a plan Sunday night to eliminate service on many of its bus lines in and around San Francisco, and to add service to a few lines that serve hospitals and "essential businesses" during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a Muni spokeswoman said.

The plan will go into effect over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, Muni spokeswoman Erica Kato said Sunday night.

"Right now, we want to prepare the public for increased wait times in the meantime on Monday," Kato said in an email. "While all current lines will be in operation (Monday), we will have a reduced number of operators" on those routes.

Kato did not cite any specific lines that will shut down or survive. Muni operates approximately 80 bus, light rail, historic streetcar and cable car routes.

She said the cuts are coming primarily to "minimize risk to our staff and public, while also being able to provide for the most essential needs/services with the appropriate social distancing where our riders actually are." Some routes that serve medical centers of concentrations of "essential" workplaces have seen added ridership in the past few weeks, she said, and those routes figure to be preserved or even bolstered. Kato did not say which Muni routes have experienced ridership gains.

The ability to preserve "social distancing" will also help determine whether a given route will continue operating, Kato said.

Muni officials also said Sunday their buses and trains have seen patronage plunge during the weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, as has happened with BART and other Bay Area transit agencies operating buses, trains and ferry boats. On any given week, Muni sees roughly 700,000 daily rider trips throughout its system. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership has dropped as much as 83 percent on some days, according to the SFMTA.

But Muni officials said the cutbacks are more about safety in the COVID-19 era and less about plummeting passenger counts and associated money losses.

Muni had already ended most light rail service with the March 30 closure of its subway under Market Street. A few scattered bus route suspensions had already been announced, also. Cable car service on the F-Market and E-Embarcadero lines is also on hiatus.