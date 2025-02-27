Beware: SFMTA warns of parking ticket text scam

The Brief A text message circulating around about unpaid parking tickets in San Francisco is all a scam. The SFMTA warned the public of the scheme, hoping to deter anyone else from falling victim. "This is a final reminder from the City of San Francisco regarding the unpaid parking invoice. A $35 daily overdue fee will be charged if payment is not made today," the text reads.



The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has warned of a text message scam involving fake parking citations.

Fraud alert

What we know:

According to the SFMTA, customers have reported receiving text messages about a final reminder to pay an overdue parking ticket. The transit agency said it is a scam.

Featured article

The text also includes a link directing customers to a website.

What they're saying:

"This website is fraudulent and not related to the SFMTA. Please do not use this link to pay any citation. The SFMTA does not request payment by text with a link to a website," the agency said.

The SFMTA advised those who have clicked the link and proceeded with a payment to contact their bank or credit card company to report the charges.

It's unclear how many people have received the text message or fallen victim to the scam.