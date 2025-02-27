Beware: SFMTA warns of parking ticket text scam
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has warned of a text message scam involving fake parking citations.
Fraud alert
What we know:
According to the SFMTA, customers have reported receiving text messages about a final reminder to pay an overdue parking ticket. The transit agency said it is a scam.
"This is a final reminder from the City of San Francisco regarding the unpaid parking invoice. A $35 daily overdue fee will be charged if payment is not made today," the text reads.
The text also includes a link directing customers to a website.
What they're saying:
"This website is fraudulent and not related to the SFMTA. Please do not use this link to pay any citation. The SFMTA does not request payment by text with a link to a website," the agency said.
The SFMTA advised those who have clicked the link and proceeded with a payment to contact their bank or credit card company to report the charges.
It's unclear how many people have received the text message or fallen victim to the scam.
The Source: The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency