San Francisco airport dog featured in 2025 TSA Canine Calendar

The holiday season is here and that means chestnuts roasting on an open fire, mistletoe and, of course, the annual TSA Canine Calendar.

The TSA unveiled its 2025 Canine Calendar to honor the agency’s more than 1,000 explosives detection canines that are working across the United States.

Thirteen extraordinary dogs were chosen to be featured in the calendar and this year’s lineup is just as adorable as the year before.

Meet the dogs

January: Beny

Beny is a German shorthaired pointer that works at the Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). (Credit: TSA)

Beny is also a seven-year-old German shorthaired pointer and works at the Boston Logan International Airport.

He loves Greenies as a treat and his favorite game to play is tug-of-war. His toy of choice is a tennis ball on a rope.

February: Birdie

Birdie, a Labrador retriever/vizsla mix that works at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). (Credit: TSA)

Birdie is a three-year-old Labrador retriever/Vizsla mix and she works at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

She’s got a keen nose and her favorite treat is also Greenies.

Her favorite toy is a squeaker ball.

March: Carlo

Carlo is a Vizsla that works at the Kansas City International Airport (MCI). (Credit: TSA)

Carlo is a three-year-old Vizsla and this good boy works at the Kansas City International Airport.

He loves to chase birds and squirrels and his top treats are Greenies and rawhide chews.

April: Dodo

Dodo is a German wirehaired pointer that works at the Portland International Airport (PDX). (Credit: TSA)

Dodo is a four-year-old German wirehaired pointer and he works at the Portland International Airport.

What’s more impressive than his beard is his work ethic. And when Dodo is not hard at work, he loves to lounge in the sun and take power naps.

His favorite toy is his brown squeaky squirrel.

May: Smokie

Smokie is a Sable German shepherd that works at the Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). (Credit: TSA)

Smokie is a three-year-old Sable German sheperd and he works at Dallas Love Field Airport.

He loves to watch planes take off during his breaks and his prized possession is a ball on a string.

June: Bely

Bely is a German shorthaired pointer that works at the Charleston International Airport (CHS). (Credit: TSA)

Bely is a three-year-old German shorthaired pointer and he works at the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina.

His favorite toy is a footed squeaky ball.

July: Argo

Argo is a Labrador retriever that works at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). (Credit: TSA)

Argo is a nine-year-old Labrador retriever and works at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland.

He loves a long nap after work and his favorite treats are Milk-Bones and Dentastix.

August: Barni

Barni is a German shorthaired pointer that works at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). (Credit: TSA) Expand

Barni is a five-year-old German shorthaired pointer that works at the San Francisco International Airport.

Barni was also awarded this year's TSA Cutest Canine and loves an occasional biscuit treat.

September: Hary

Hary is a German shepherd that works at the Richmond International Airport (RIC). (Credit: TSA)

Hary is a six-year-old German shepherd and works at the Richmond International Airport in Virginia.

He loves dental chews and anything that’s covered in peanut butter.

October: Arina

Arina is a German shepherd that works at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). (Credit: TSA)

Arina is a six-year-old German shepherd and works at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.

She loves to sunbathe and can’t pass up Milk-Bone treats.

November: Kipper

Kipper is a springer spaniel that works at the San Diego International Airport (SAN). (Credit: TSA)

Kipper is a five-year-old springer spaniel and she works at the San Diego International Airport in California.

Kipper loves long walks and Greenies are her treat of choice. Her favorite toy is a rubber squeaky ball.

December: Badger

Badger is a Belgian Malinois that works at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). (Credit: TSA)

Badger is seven-year-old Belgian Malinois and works at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Illinois.

He loves salmon bites and is obsessed with foam balls.

Best for last: Bruno

Bruno is a Labrador retriever that works at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN). (Credit: TSA)

The last, but not the least, dog to be featured in the calendar is Bruno.

Bruno is a nine-year-old Labrador retriever and works at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Mississippi.

He’s a seasoned TSA canine who loves to snuggle up on his rug under the dining room table.

To download the full calendar, click here.