SFO commissioner resigns for health reasons one day after FBI reveals corruption probe

KTVU has confirmed that Linda S. Crayton, the SFO airport commissioner involved in a bribery scheme, has submitted her resignation to San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the FBI announced charges against San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and high-profile restaurateur Nick Bovis.

According to the filing, Nuru conspired to bribe Crayton, who wasn't named directly, with $5,000 cash in order to secure a location for Bovis's restaurant. The bribe was never completed, according to the FBI.

Linda S. Crayton, Vice President, Airport Commission

