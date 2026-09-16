SFO finishes $215M runway repaving project two days early

The Brief San Francisco International Airport will reopen its shortest runway on Sept. 29 following a summer-long repaving project that delayed 41% of flights. The $215 million project was funded primarily by federal aviation taxes and airport grants. Construction involved laying 64 miles of cable, installing nearly 2,500 lights, and adding signs equivalent to nine football fields.



San Francisco International Airport is completing a summer-long runway repaving project that caused widespread delays for an enormous number of flights and passengers.

Runway to reopen ahead of schedule

What we know:

The shortest runway at SFO is set to reopen Sept. 29, two days earlier than predicted. Though termed the airport's shortest, the runway spans nearly a mile and a half in length and measures 200 feet wide. Its closure, which began March 30, represented a massive construction effort equivalent to paving the Golden Gate Bridge end to end 11 times.

Crews laid 64 miles of cable, installed almost 2,500 lights, and erected enough signage to cover nine football fields, including the end zones. The summer closure impacted operations heavily, delaying 41% of all SFO flights.

The project carried a $215 million price tag, funded primarily through federal airport grants alongside federal taxes on airline tickets, aviation fuel, and air cargo.

Noticeable delays

At Bayfront Park, a popular local observation spot for watching flights arrive and depart, passengers noted the disruption while acknowledging the necessity of the overhaul.

Frequent flyer Sandor Zorzi experienced a 90-minute delay that he attributed to the ongoing work. He noted the heavy impact a single runway closure can have on such a busy airport and expressed optimism for improved operations once work concludes.

Passenger Annie Shehova shared similar thoughts, noting that conditions are expected to improve ahead of the upcoming holiday travel period. Executive limousine driver David Godmintz added that completing the scheduled maintenance now prevented sudden, uncoordinated emergency repairs that could have caused far worse disruptions.

Both of SFO's shorter runways feature built-in safety mechanisms at their ends. If an aircraft is unable to stop, specialized arrestor beds made of crushable soft concrete or foam blocks are designed to safely decelerate the plane without causing structural breakup.