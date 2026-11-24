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The Brief As of Monday night, Lurie said that San Francisco International Airport does not expect the walls to be breached by bay water, so the airport doesn't expect any planes to be grounded because of flooding. SFO is still expecting high winds, so planes might be grounded because of that, but that is always the case, Lurie pointed out. Meanwhile, United Airlines is offering free flight changes at SFO beginning now through Wednesday.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced a bit of good weather and travel news ahead of the storm predictions for Thanksgiving.

No expected ground stops

What we know:

As of Monday night, Lurie said on social media that San Francisco International Airport does not expect the walls to be breached by bay water, so the airport doesn't expect any planes to be grounded because of flooding – which had been the case earlier in the week.

Forecasters had said that a dangerous trifecta of King Tides, warm El Niño waters, and an incoming storm system could create severe inundation along the bay shore on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both SFO and Oakland International Airport sit on low-lying land directly along the San Francisco Bay, making them uniquely vulnerable to rising water levels.

High winds

What we don't know:

SFO is still expecting high winds, so planes might be grounded because of that, but that is always the case, Lurie pointed out.

"But at this moment, we are not expecting flood water to reach onto the tarmac at SFO," he said.

The National Weather Service does predict that the strong rains will begin on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and continue into Wednesday morning.

Free flight changes

What you can do:

Meanwhile, United Airlines is offering free flight changes at SFO beginning now through Wednesday.

Under the waiver, travelers whose tickets were purchased on or before Nov. 22 can reschedule without paying a change fee or fare difference.

The new United flight must be between the same cities and in the same cabin as the original booking, with travel allowed through Nov. 28. United also lists San Jose International Airport as an alternative airport for eligible travelers.