SFO opens Harvey Milk Terminal to travelers

The final phases of the renovation of the Harvey Milk Terminal have been completed at San Francisco International Airport. Terminal one, also known as the Harvey Milk Terminal, is named after the late San Francisco supervisor and civil rights leader.

The terminal opened to travelers on Monday, and there are some changes they may notice. These changes include a new ticket counter, a mezzanine-level security checkpoint, two gates and a museum gallery.

There is also a walkway that connects the new terminal with the other areas of the airport.

The project cost about $2.5 billion and is officially wrapping up today. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders and airport officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the terminal to officially unveil the final touches of the renovation.