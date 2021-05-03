SFPD: 3 wanted after burglary at Chinatown jewelry shop

San Francisco police are searching for three suspects who burglarized a Chinatown jewelry shop in broad daylight.

The incident happened around 10:57 a.m. Saturday at a jewelry shop in the 800 block of Washington Street.

Video posted to Twitter by journalist Han Li shows the three suspects in action, smashing a window and then grabbing some items before running off.

By the time officers arrived at the scene the suspects were gone.

Cops spoke with an employee who said three black men, possibly in their 20s, approached the storefront. The employee said one of the suspects produced a heavy object, possibly a hammer, to then break the front window of the business. The other two suspects allegedly took several pieces of jewelry from the shop, before all three fled on foot.

Police are looking for leads in the case as the suspects are still at large.