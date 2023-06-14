SFPD arrest alleged guns supplier

An investigation that began in January has led to the arrest of a local supplier of guns, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the San Francisco Police Department.

After an officer was shot Jan. 23 while making an arrest, police said the ensuing investigation led detectives to identify 39-year-old Craig Bolland, of San Francisco, as the supplier of the gun used. On May 30, officers observed Bolland and Jose Reyes, 36, of San Francisco, near Bolland's residence in the 600 block of Green St. and detained them.

Police said they seized two guns in the possession of Reyes, one of them a ghost gun, so called because the unregistered weapon was made without serial numbers.

Police said a search of Bolland's residence turned up numerous guns, some of them illegal automatic weapons, ammunition, firearm accessories and drugs.

Police arrested Bolland on suspicion of numerous offenses: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession or transportation of a machine gun and possession of a short-barreled rifle. Reyes was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public.