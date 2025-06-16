SFPD chase near Crocker Galleria ends in arrests, injuries

San Francisco police chased a car early Monday morning, which ended in arrests and injuries.

Police said that officers near 6th and Harrison streets spotted a stolen car just before 2 a.m.

When they tried to stop the driver, the car took off and "vehicle pursuit ensued," police said.

The driver of the suspect's car crashed into an empty parked car at Sutter Street and Trinity.

Police took the two people inside the car and arrested them.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No more information was released.