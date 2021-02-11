SFPD investigating Bayview District crash that killed 12-year-old boy

article

Police in San Francisco are investigating a collision that killed a 12-year-old boy Wednesday morning in the city's Bayview District.

The collision happened around 10:10 a.m. in the 900 block of Ingerson Avenue, according to police.

At the scene, officers found the boy critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. Medics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The city's Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Jesai Andrews of San Francisco.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Jesai was described as a 48-year-old man who stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased youth for this tragic incident," police said in a statement.

The collision remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have information to call their anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.