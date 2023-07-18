SFPD investigating fatal shooting, with victim reportedly found on stairs in residential hotel

article

San Francisco police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s South of Market area, with the victim reportedly discovered inside a residential hotel.

Police said investigators were called to the scene on 6th Street on Monday evening, around 6:30 p.m., on a report of a shooting.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police said in a statement, adding that despite life-saving efforts rendered by officers, the man died at the scene.

The victim was reportedly first discovered on the stairs of the second floor of the Seneca Hotel, a residential complex with 195 units of supportive housing for formerly homeless adults.

Police declined to comment on the report, saying the case remained an open investigation.

They also said that they weren’t able to comment on suspect description or the possibility of surveillance video as part of the investigation.

But they did say that at this point, there have been no arrests in the case. Detectives from the San Francisco Police Department homicide detail were leading this investigation.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet released the identity of the victim, with officials saying they were waiting to first notify his family.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to use the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or the Text a Tip message service at TIP411, and begin the message with SFPD. Tips can be made anonymously.