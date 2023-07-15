1 injured in San Francisco shooting: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect is at large after a shooting in San Francisco, officials said.
Around 6:10 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue and Mariposa Street, a man was found suffering from gunshot injuries, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect has been arrested.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message with SFPD.