SFPD investigating shooting, assault outside of nightclub

Police are investigating after someone was shot in front of a San Francisco nightclub.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Fourth St.

Investigators say as a 23-year-old was shot during a fight.

That victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Three others were pistol-whipped during the fight

Two suspects from South San Francisco were arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning the message "SFPD."