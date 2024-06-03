SFPD investigating stabbing on Muni bus in the Mission District

article

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a non-fatal stabbing on a Muni bus in the Mission District on Monday.

Police said officers responded to the area of 18th and Mission streets at around 3:40 p.m. They were told a victim was stabbed by an unknown suspect last seen in the area of 24th and Mission streets. The victim was located and officers rendered aid. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim's injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Police remained at the scene to investigate. There is no information on what led to the stabbing.

No suspect information was available.