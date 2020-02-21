SFPD nabs attempted downtown bank robbery suspect

Officers arrested a 49-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly tried to rob a bank in downtown San Francisco, police said.

Around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 700 block of Market Street.

A male suspect allegedly walked into the bank and handed a note to the bank teller, saying he was going to rob the bank with a weapon.

A security guard, however, was able to detain the suspect. Once officers arrived, they were able to arrest him.

Police have identified him as Thomas Mullin of Los Angeles. He was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and burglary, police said.