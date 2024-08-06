The San Francisco Police Department hailed success with its use of drones in crime-fighting efforts, calling the technology a game-changer.

On Tuesday, the department released video footage captured nearly two weeks ago by police drones. The footage showed thieves breaking into vehicles at Fisherman's Wharf and fleeing on dirt bikes.

The drones allowed police to track and arrest the suspects within minutes of the thefts.

Police Chief Bill Scott said that drones have proven to be a vital 21st-century law enforcement tool.

"Crime is down in San Francisco," said Scott. "It's lower than it's been in the past decade and with drones we think we can enhance that even more."

Lt. Thomas Maguire of the department's Strategic Investigations unit said the department plans to acquire additional drones and train more operators. The department will use data to determine where the drones are most needed.

"Where does it lend the officers the best advantage," said Maguire. "Do we go to certain areas that are being plagued by certain crimes, such as the Embarcadero with auto burglaries?"

The city's top prosecutor said video is critical evidence in court.

"As a result of that arrest and that footage, we were able to file auto burglary charges on individuals who, quite frankly, two of them are repeat offenders," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a civil liberties group, said the city acquired the drones under questionable circumstances and said they pose a risk to privacy.

"Drones, when they are responding to any sort of situation, are going to go past areas that would otherwise be considered private, like backyards or rooftops," said Beryl Lipton from EFF.

The police department said its use of the technology complies with the law.

"We're not just hovering flying drones over the city just for unknown purposes," said Scott. "When we deploy these drones it's connected to a criminal investigation or some critical incident."

The mayor's office reported a decrease in crime, with a 35% reduction in property crime and a 13% drop in violent crime.