SFPD release new video of arson suspect holding knife who was shot by police

San Francisco police revealed for the first time on Tuesday that a man shot by police had been reported in a 911 call for an arson at a downtown building just hours before the confrontation with police.

San Francisco police promised transparency in the investigation involving Antonio Estrada, 26, who was shot by police officers as they responded to another call on Nov. 17 about a man threatening people with a knife along the 800 block of Market Street.

San Francisco police held a virtual town hall, announcing that they collected 85 video and audio clips and decided to release many of the police body camera videos, surveillance video, 911 calls from witnesses, dispatcher tapes and witnesses' cell phone video footage.

Police say Estrada was arrested on six charges including arson for the incident that happened earlier in the day. Estrada is being treated for injuries at San Francisco General Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police Chief Bill Scott released body camera video from the four officers involved in shooting at Estrada.

"Two officers fired lethal...two fired less-lethal weapons," Scott said.

"SFPD officers are trained to deploy the following less-lethal weapons while paired with an officer equipped with a lethal force option," said Commander Robert O'Sullivan, in charge of San Francisco Police Department's risk management. He identified the officers involved in the shooting as Officer Joseph Toomey and Officer Ryan Thompson.

The camera footage shows a chaotic scene on the 800 block of Market Street outside the Westfield Shopping Center.

The call came in around 5:12 p.m. and the footage shows officers arriving with weapons drawn.

Police body camera footage shows shots are fired from non-lethal weapons. Multiple officers continue yelling at the man as he falls to the ground.

Police say Estrada was holding a knife but refused to release it.

The camera audio captures multiple officers shouting at the same time, "Drop the knife, drop the knife. Drop it."

At one point, one officer appears to try to de-escalate the situation.

"Back up give him room. Hey guys, one person talk to him," said the voice on the police camera.

Estrada keeps hold of the knife. The police body camera footage was slowed down and enhanced by police to show which shots were with foam bullets and which were regular bullets.

The camera captures the sound of Estrada moaning.

The incident ended after a San Francisco Sheriff's deputy arrived and received authorization from a police supervisor to use a Taser on Estrada. Police officers then rushed in and began administering first aid.

Police released audio and video recordings of two other incidents involving the Estrada earlier that day.

The first 911 call came from the 400 block of Ellis Street at 3:38 p.m. about an arson.

"Somebody just ran out of here with a skillet. And they were fighting in the hallway and the fire alarms are going off," said a woman to the 911 dispatcher.

Police released building surveillance video that shows the fire. Investigators say Estrada's apartment was burnt and say he poured gasoline onto the hallway floor.

Later, police received more 911 calls, about the suspect in a confrontation with three men on Market Street.

Police released cell phone video showing the suspect holding the knife and circling around in a fight with three other men. One of the men was swinging a chair.

Witnesses say Estrada had a knife in one hand and a frying pan in the other. Evidence shows what appears to be a silver-colored kitchen chef's knife.

Police also showed photos of the department's less-lethal weapons that were used, including a bright orange bean-bag weapon and a black-and-orange 40mm ERIW, or Extended Range Impact Weapon that fires foam projectiles.

Police say evidence teams found five bullet casings and eleven less-lethal projectiles at the scene.

The shooting has drawn an emotional response, with some callers asking during Tuesday's virtual town hall why police didn't use more de-escalating tactics and whether Estrada might have been better subdued through the help of mental health professionals.

Scott responded saying the department is partnering with the city on deploying more mental health teams to calls, but when violence or a weapon is involved, there is still a need for police presence.

Scott says the case is under investigation by SFPD Internal Affairs and the Department of Police Accountability.

