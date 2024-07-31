SFPD release video of officer-involved shooting

San Francisco police have released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting. That video appears to show the man who died firing at least one shot at an officer before the officer opened fire. This shooting happened 10 days ago. Officers say this incident is still under investigation.

Police say shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the evening of July 21, they received a call that a man had been robbed. The suspect took his electric scooter at gunpoint. In one of the bodyworn camera videos, the victim tells police the robber had a gray pistol and he was last seen on a red and black scooter headed off in an unknown direction.

"The officers then provided the suspect description by radio," said Acting Commander Mark Im from the San Francisco Police Department.

About a half hour later, officers located a man now identified as 28-year-old Alexander Antonio Lopez who matched that description and had the scooter near the intersection of Van Ness and Willow Streets.

What happened next was captured on multiple surveillance cameras as well as responding officers' bodyworn cameras. The responding officers say Lopez ran as they tried to approach him, one officer giving chase repeatedly ordered him to stop. "Mr. Lopez continued running away on Willow Street," said Acting Commander Im. "While running, Mr. Lopez raised his left arm, in which he held a firearm, turned his head back and held the firearm out behind him and fired at officer number one."

The video shows that about a second and a half later, Lopez appears to turn and aim at the pursuing officer for a second time. "Officer number one stopped running, unholstered his firearm, and returned fire," said Acting Commander Im. "Mr. Lopez fell to the ground and dropped the firearm."

Officers then used ballistic shields and approached Lopez on the ground, rendering first aid. Lopez later died in a San Francisco hospital.

San Francisco police praised the officers who responded. "I'm grateful that the involved officers are doing well and that no innocent people were injured during the incident," said Captain Jason Sawyer from San Francisco Police Department.

Various agencies are still investigating this officer-involved shooting and have not yet released a final determination if this shooting was justified.

Featured article



