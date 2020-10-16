SFPD say carjacking suspect they shot and killed tried to enter several vehicles

article

San Francisco police say an alleged knife-wielding, car-jacking suspect who officers fatally shot on Saturday, had tried to enter several other vehicles on the evening he was killed.

Investigators said on Friday the carjacking suspect attempted to enter vehicles in the area of Market and Valencia streets between 11:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 10.

That was the same night police responded to several reports of a carjacking at knife point at Market and Gough streets around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect was identified by police as Cesar Antonio Vargas, 21, of Fairfield.

Responding officers tried to detain Vargas, before an officer opened fire. The shooting was captured on the officer's body worn camera, police said.

Vargas was declared dead at the scene.

This incident is being investigated by the San Francisco district attorney's office, the medical examiner's office as well as SFPD internal affairs and the department of police accountability.

SFPD will host a required virtual town hall meeting about this incident Monday, October 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.