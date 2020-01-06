SFPD say they may use footage of sideshow to press charges against participants

Video posted on social media over the weekend shows a sideshow right in the middle a busy Mission Street in San Francisco.

The illegal spectacle happened on Sunday at the intersection of Mission St. and Persia Ave. in the Outer Mission neighborhood.

At one point you can see a Muni bus trying to get through the activity and police officers on foot appear to be walking away from the participating vehicles.

San Francisco police said they used their body cameras to record several incidents. They said they are using the video to try to identify people and vehicles that took part in the sideshow and may press charges.