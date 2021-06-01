SFPD seeks public's help in locating 84-year-old woman who went missing last week

San Francisco police called on the public to help locate an 84-year-old who went missing last Friday.

Investigators said Jean Chang Kan Fung left her home in the city’s Richmond District to go on a walk and never returned.

Police said she’s considered at-risk due to her age and possible medical conditions.

Fung was described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with white hair. "She was last seen wearing a red or pink puffy jacket, purple sweater, brown pants, black ‘UGG’ boots and a red beanie with an ‘LG’ logo," police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Investigators said she’s known to frequent the Clement Street area, the Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field and the Gratton and River Rock Casinos.

Anyone with information about Fung’s whereabouts was urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department through its 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.