SFPD: Teen shot during a carjacking suffers life-threatening injuries

An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a carjacker shot him and took his vehicle Saturday night in San Francisco's Ingleside Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:05 p.m. to the shooting in the area of Byxbee and Randolph streets. The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, and police did not release any other information about his condition as of Monday.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.