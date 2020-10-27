SF's Golden Gate Park to become 'enchanted forest' of lights for 150th anniversary

article

A new light exhibit is coming to Golden Gate Park’s Peacock Meadow to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of San Francisco’s largest city park.

The artwork is called “Entwined” and it’s made of 2,000 lights that change color.

The light-emitting diodes are placed in formations that the artist says the display resembles tall trees and creates an “enchanted forest”.

The light exhibit opens Dec 1 and will run through at least February.

Donations cover all the costs of the exhibit.