San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival releases 2023 lineup
San Francisco's famed Stern Grove music festival released their 2023 line up on Tuesday.
The Flaming Lips, Patti Smith and Buddy Guy will headline the weekly concert series at Golden Gate Park.
2023 will mark the festivals 86th year at the amphitheater at Sigmund Stern Grove.
The concerts will all take place on Sunday afternoons.
Tickets are free, but the festival uses an online reservation system for attendees to claim the free tickets.