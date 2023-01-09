Expand / Collapse search

2023 BottleRock lineup announced

By KTVU staff
Napa
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Atmosphere during the 2022 BottleRock Napa Valley on May 28, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

NAPA, Calif., - BottleRock Napa Valley announced their 2023 lineup on Monday. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Lizzo are among the headliners. 

Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, Sheryl Crow and a slew of other well known artists will preform at the festival in May. 

Tickets for BottleRock go on sale January 10. The festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo center from May 26-28. 

In addition to live performances, festival goers will have access to a spa, food, wine and a silent disco. 