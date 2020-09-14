SFUSD's original educational TV show returns for Season 2 on KTVU Plus

In partnership with KTVU, the San Francisco Unified School District on Monday is launching Season 2 of “SF Loves Learning,” an educational television show created entirely by San Francisco public school educators and partners especially for preschool-2nd grade students.

Once again, SF Loves Learning will air weekdays from 2 to 3 p.m. on KTVU Plus, through December. The first season of the show aired from April 20 through June 2 as part of SFUSD’s effort to reach all students after school buildings closed in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Season 2 will continue to provide daily culturally affirming academic, social-emotional, movement, and creative content from SFUSD educators, students, families, and community partners. The show will model SFUSD's Core Values, develop students' Graduate Profile (life) skills, and provide opportunities to showcase student work. There will also be more opportunities for community and student contributions on Season 2.

It is a priority of the district to ensure it is able to serve each and every student during distance learning, and that students continue to make progress in their learning. In addition to teacher-led lessons and the SF Loves Learning TV show on KTVU Plus, SFUSD this fall has provided laptops and hotspots to PK-2 students who need technology to support learning from home.

SFUSD will post segments of each episode on the day it is airing on the SFUSD YouTube Channel, which is linked from the SFUSD website. All past episodes of the show are available at sfusd.edu/sfloveslearning.

“It is critical that we find ways to connect with students and create distance learning opportunities while school buildings are closed,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said. “We are thrilled to bring a second season of SF Loves Learning to our students and families, and remain extremely grateful to KTVU for providing this additional platform for San Francisco public school educators to offer academic and social-emotional learning opportunities for San Francisco’s youngest students.”

"Our first priority as a local news station is to serve the community. KTVU is proud to bring back this partnership which enables us to use our news platform to aid SFUSD in their noble efforts to find unique ways to provide access to critical educational materials for all," added Mellynda Hartel, senior vice president and general manager of KTVU and KTVU Plus.

In addition to KTVU, SFUSD is partnering with Chronicle Books, the City and County of San Francisco’s SFGovTV, Kimochis and Plushy Feely Corp, Lee & Low Books, SF Ballet, and SF Public Libraries to create this program.

SFUSD began the 2020-21 school year on August 17 with distance learning for all, and has been preparing for a gradual return to hybrid instructional model when science and data suggest it is safe to do so, focusing first on the district’s youngest students in grades PK-2, students in moderate/severe special day classes as well as homeless and foster youth and those who have shown the lowest overall online engagement.

SFUSD is the seventh largest school district in California, educating over 56,000 students across 119 schools. Go here for more information about SFUSD’s Fall Learning Plan.