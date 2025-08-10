Sharing stories of Outside Lands from its inception in 2008

The Brief Outside Lands is celebrating its 17th anniversary. The festival has a special meaning for those who have been attending since its inception nearly two decades ago.



Outside Lands is celebrating another year, but the festival has a special meaning for those who have been attending since its inception nearly two decades ago.

What they're saying:

"It was ahead of its time 17 years ago. In some ways, it is still ahead of its time," said Peter Eastlake.

Eastlake says that first weekend in August of 2008 was one he'll never forget. He is the Outside Lands Sommelier at Wine Lands, which features dozens of local wineries.

Eastlake says the festival helps those wineries get national exposure.

"The wine industry is struggling right now economically. This is very relevant to what we all do. This feels great at year 17," he said.

Something else that has been at Outside Lands for 17 years is El Huarache Loco. The Mexican restaurant is run by a mother and daughter, and they sell thousands of tacos per day.

"Every year it feels like our first year, but it's amazing to be here with small businesses from around the Bay," said Dayana Perez.

Dayana was a teenager when she started helping out her mom, Veronica.

"I am so proud of my family. My daughter grew up here. I feel so happy with all my family," said Veronica Salazar.

The backstory:

The stages featured open mics with local artists and big names like Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat.

The very first headliner 17 years ago was English rock band Radiohead.

"That year with Radiohead was so epic. I lived close to the park. It was mind-boggling," said Annie Rothschild Farman.

Farman is an Outside Lands sustainability consultant and is married to the founder. She says during the Radiohead performance, the power shut off in the middle of the show.

"What was so incredible about it. It was not our fault, it was the band's fault. They apologized and were nice about it. So many great memories here," she said.