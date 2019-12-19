Shattuck Avenue in downtown Berkeley now two-way street

A busy street in Berkeley was made into a two-way street on Thursday to improve the flow of traffic and create a safer environment for pedestrians.

Drivers headed northbound on Shattuck Avenue into downtown used to have to make a quick left at University Avenue, then an immediate right to continue on Shattuck.

But not anymore.

The road is now a two-way street between Center Street and University Avenue.

The city said the goal of the ongoing $10 million reconfiguration is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. The project will also consolidate AC Transit bus stops spread across two blocks creating a new Eastern Transit Plaza off Shattuck.

"We want Shattuck Avenue to be safer for all, no matter if you come by foot, bike, BART, AC Transit, or car," said City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley.

City officials said the change will also shorten evening commute times with Shattuck's new northbound route.