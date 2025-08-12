Shelter-in-place issued by San Rafael Police Department
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A shelter-in-place advisory was issued on Tuesday by the San Rafael Police Department.
At 7:13 p.m., a Nixle alert was issued to subscribers. The alert said there is police activity in the neighborhood and that Royal Glenn, Hacienda, San Pablo and Village Circle areas.
We do not have any further details on the police presence in that area.
We will update this developing news story as we learn more details.
