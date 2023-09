article

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for some Windsor neighborhoods after a natural gas leak on Monday, said fire officials.

The Sonoma County Fire District had instructed residents residing in various zones along Conde Lane to remain indoors after a gas leak near the 8500 block of Old Redwood Highway.

At 11:50 p.m. the gas was turned off and the shelter-in-place order was lifted, the fire district said.