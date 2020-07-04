Sheridan fire near Sunol 100 acres, 30 percent contained

article

A brush fire near the Sunol Regional Wilderness park has burned 100 acres and was 30 percent contained as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to CalFire.

The blaze started about 1:30 p.m. Saturday along Sheridan Road in Sunol.

CalFire and Alameda County firefighters are battling the blaze.

In addition, East Bay Regional Park District police are helping park Mission Peak and Sunol park visitors to leave the area, officials said.