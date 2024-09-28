Sheriff foils scammer's plan to steal from senior citizen

A scammer who tried to convince an older man that his grandson was in custody and needed thousands of dollars for bail ended up under arrest themselves, the Marin County Sherriff's Office said Saturday.

The scammer told the man his grandson was at the Alameda County Court House and that he needed to come up with $9,000 for bail, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. When the victim said he had only $4,000 available, the scammer agreed to release his grandson for that amount.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office helped the victim arrange to have the money picked up in person. When the scammer showed up at the victim's residence, he was arrested by sheriff's investigators.

The suspect was accused of attempted embezzlement of an elder adult and attempted grand theft, the sheriff's office said.