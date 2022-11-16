Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman

Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland.

Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard.

A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near Moraga Way and St. Andrews Drive around 10:10 a.m. that day.

A chase ensued, with Jackson speeding toward Orinda.

Authorities said the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons not long before the crash, in which Jackson was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital.

The inquest will occur Friday at 9 a.m. in Department 36, Room 312, of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse at 725 Court St. in Martinez.

Livingston convenes inquests into cases involving law enforcement that led to a death.

A jury hears testimony and deliberates to find the manner of death. The hearing is open to the public.