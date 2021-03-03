Sheriff investigates 22-year-old man's death near Redwood City

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a homicide investigation after they found a 22-year-old fatally shot near Redwood City.

On Wednesday morning, deputies were still at the scene in the North Fair Oaks area, where they said they found Andrew Michael Pohahau suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies tried to save him when they responded at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 5th Avenue, but he died on the scene.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.