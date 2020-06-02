Sheriff's deputies make 122 arrests related to crimes in Alameda County, most not from area

article

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office made 122 arrests on Monday in connection to various crimes around the county.

The sheriff's office said on Twitter that the suspects were booked into Santa Rita Jail and 82 of the people arrested were not from cities within Alameda County. Some were from out of state.

Officials said the suspects were arrested on 382 felony crimes from serious violence, robbery, burglary, looting, pursuits, stolen vehicles, weapons, drugs.