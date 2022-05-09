Sheriff's officials seek help in locating missing Redwood City teen
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The San Mateo Sheriff's Office asked the public's help in locating a missing teenager last seen on Saturday and considered at-risk.
Sheriff's officials said 15-year-old Joshua Acosta Lopez was last seen around 5 p.m. near the Cinemark Theater in downtown Redwood City.
He was described as being 5’ 7" tall and 122 pounds. The teen was wearing a black sweatshirt, red and white pajama bottoms, white shoes, a black backpack, and a black nN95 type face mask, officials said.
The sheriff's office shared a flier being circulated in the search for the teen that read, "Help bring Joshua Acosta Lopez home!"
"His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and are asking for your help," detectives said.
They asked anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts to call 911.