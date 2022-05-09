Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff's officials seek help in locating missing Redwood City teen

By Sharon Song
San Mateo County
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office asked the public's help in locating 15-year-old Joshua Acosta Lopez. 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The San Mateo Sheriff's Office asked the public's help in locating a missing teenager last seen on Saturday and considered at-risk.

Sheriff's officials said 15-year-old Joshua Acosta Lopez was last seen around 5 p.m. near the Cinemark Theater in downtown Redwood City. 

He was described as being 5’ 7" tall and 122 pounds. The teen was wearing a black sweatshirt, red and white pajama bottoms, white shoes, a black backpack, and a black nN95 type face mask, officials said.

The sheriff's office shared a flier being circulated in the search for the teen that read, "Help bring Joshua Acosta Lopez home!"

"His loved ones are concerned for his well-being and are asking for your help," detectives said. 

They asked anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts to call 911.  