Shooting at Antioch liquor store injures two people

Antioch
Bay City News

Antioch police are looking for a third suspect following a shooting Saturday morning inside of a liquor store.

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Two people remain in stable condition after they were shot early Saturday morning at an Antioch liquor store. 

Shortly after 12:24 a.m., Antioch police officers responded to Romi's Liquor and Food, 418 E. 18th St., for a report of two shooting victims. After providing medical attention, officers reviewed surveillance video and learned there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout. 

While officers were still at the scene, another shooting victim was located. That victim, a male, was positively identified as one of the suspects who was shot during the incident. 

A second suspect was later located. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon-related crimes. 