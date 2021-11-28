Interrupted auto burglary leads to fatal shooting near Lake Merritt

A man was shot and killed after interrupting a car burglary near Oakland's Lake Merritt, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of El Embarcadero and Lakeshore Avenue.

Authorities said the man's vehicle had been burglarized and interrupted another auto burglary in progress.

The police department said the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was shot in the chest and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests were made in the case.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers and the Oakland Police Department are offering a reward of up to $10,000 leading an arrest.