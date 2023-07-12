Shooting investigation near Children's Hospital in Oakland

A shooting reportedly occurred near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a doctor at the hospital, who spoke to KTVU anonymously to protect their job, they heard gunshots outside at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Following the reported shooting, a code silver alert was initiated, instructing everyone to remain indoors, they also said.

The doctor reported that at least one person was admitted to Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound. The doctor believes that the victim is connected with the reported shooting that took place outside.

Oakland police have not confirmed whether a shooting occurred outside the hospital. However, SkyFOX captured aerial footage of officers canvassing the vicinity of 47th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Way, near Children's Hospital. The footage also showed several evidence markers on the ground near a gray-colored sedan at the scene.