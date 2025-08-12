1 person shot on eastbound Highway 84 near I-880, CHP says

article

An East Bay highway was shut down Tuesday evening following a shooting investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was shot, officials say.

Eastbound Highway 84 shutdown

What we know:

CHP Hayward said officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at around 5:28 p.m. The crash was reported on eastbound Highway 84, west of Interstate 880.

In their preliminary investigation, officers said they were told a witness heard gunshots after the crash.

While officers searched for the crash, an area hospital advised CHP that a patient had just walked in with a gunshot wound to their arm. It was later determined that the patient was the shooting victim.

At 6:30 p.m. the officers closed the eastbound lanes of highway 24, west of I-880 as they searched for evidence.

Eastbound traffic was diverted to southbound Interstate 880, and the Decoto Road exit from southbound I-880 was also closed.

Authorities did not provide an estimated time for fully reopening highway.

At 8:18 p.m., CHP Hayward said the slow lane of the Highway 84 had reopened.

What we don't know:

We don't know the circumstances of the crash or how many people were in the two cars. We don't know what the make or models of the cars involved are. We also don't have any information on the drivers involved, potential passengers, or if any arrests have been made. CHP did not share any possible suspect information.

This is a developing news story.

The Source: California Highway Patrol Hayward Division